It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley.
However, one restaurant failed its inspection when it was found dirty in the kitchen.
Countryside Cafe in Ooltewah scored a 69.
The inspector found cooked food not date marked in the cooler.
Surfaces across the restaurant were seen dirty and the floors and walls were dirty behind multiple appliances.
Boxes of single service items were found by the inspector being stored on the floor in the storage shed. The boxes must be stored off the floor.
Panels and covers were missing on motor units of appliances.
The inspector saw flies around a bucket of dirty wiping cloths stored outside, but also notices insect activity in the restaurant during the inspection.
According to the inspector the manager did not demonstrate control over foodborne illness risk factors.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 99 Allen Elementary School 9811 Dallas Hollow Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Daisy Elementary School 620 Sequoyah Road Daisy, TN
- 98 Lookout Mountain Elementary School 321 N Bragg Avenue Lookout Mountain, TN
- 100 Parc 1346 Apartments 1346 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Park Ridge Valley Hospital 2200 Morris Hill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Emerald Valley 1800 Waterbury Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Northshore Flats 3001 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 The Guild Townhomes 2011 Miramar Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Mountain Lake Estates HOA-Pool 9506 Balata Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Royal Harbour Homeowners Association Royal Club Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Brainerd Rec Center 1010 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Enclave 1181 Enclave Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 The Courts @ Waterford Place 6220 Shallowford Road #B Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Creek Bend Village 5011 Redvine Way Hixson, TN
- 100 Waterford Place Apartments I 6220 Shallowford Road #B Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Mill Run Pool 8382 Mitchell Mill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Engel Park 8060 Slugger Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Courtyard by Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Flagstone Pool P.O. Box 373 Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Camp Dogwood 1900 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 Salsarita’s Hixson 252 Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Montclair E. Homeowners Association 800 Reads Lake Road 310 Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Irwin Swim Club 738 Julian Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 La Quinta Inn 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hope City Academy 7 N Tuxedo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Creekside @ Hampton Meadows 7573 White Pine Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Walnut Run Outdoor Pool 8768 Walnut Leaf Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 17 Broad Pool 1701 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Seven Lakes Pool 8658 Seven Lakes Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Retreat at White Oak 7138 Sylar Road Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Miss G’s Tortas and Tamales 4801 English Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 95 Creekside @ Springhill Suites 8876 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Pool 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Krystal CHNF10 6199 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 East Ridge Elementary School 1014 John Ross Road East Ridge, TN
- 98 Camp Fulleridge 9101 Fuller Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bluff View at Northside 6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200 Hixson, TN
- 100 Hibachi and Wings 6933 Lee Highway Suite 901 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 City Café Diner 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Quality Inn Pool 4833 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 La Monarca 5813 Lee Highway Suite 7 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Lookout Valley Elementary School 701 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Chattanooga Community Kitchen 727 11th E Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Bollywood Tacos & Bar 203 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Council Fire 100 Council Fire Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McDonald’s #7483 4502 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Motel 6 5505 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgeside Apartments 6320 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Alden Apartments 5555 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Lomenacque Apartments Pool 4145 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Pool 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 94 Lookout Valley Middle/High School 350 Lookout High Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Lullwater at Big Ridge 6038 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Best Western Plus Arbour Inn & Suites 6710 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 C & K Snowy Delights 8986 Wandering Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Gold’s Gym 6933 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Bojangles #943 7987 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Horizon HOA 2011 Horizons Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 88 Taconooga 207 A Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 City Café Diner 7641 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chattanooga Golf & Country Club 1511 Riverview Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 District at Hamilton Place 1920 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 69 Countryside Café 8223 Mahan Gap Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Fresh Burger Grill 6306 Highway 58 Harrison, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 6650 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Quality Inn 6700 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hawks Landing Homeowners Pool 3428 Hawks Creek Drive Apison, TN
- 92 Prairie Pass Pool 3370 Prairie Pass Apison, TN
- 92 One Northshore Condo Pool 200 Manugacturers Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Magnolia Farm Main Pool 10227 Magnolia Farms Drive Apison, TN
- 100 Black Creek Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Emery Apartment Homes 7604 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Villas at Oakcrest 7255 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 New York Pizza Department Lounge – Lakesite 8627 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Germantown Gardens Apartments 730 Germantown Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Magnolia Farms Baby Pool 10227 Magnolia Farms Drive Apison, TN
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Number One Chinese Restaurant 4011 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 City Green at Northshore 200 Citygreen Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Meeting House 3912 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Staybridge Suites 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Flipper Bend HOA 8076 Mountain Laurel Trail Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 St. Nicholas School 7525 Min Tom Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ashley Mill HOA 8206 Buggy Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Basecamp 346 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Aloft Chattanooga Hamilton Place 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Waffle House #401 4903 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ashwood HOA 2306 Laurelton Creek Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 84 Chattanooga Pizza Co 2000 E 23rd Street Suite A Chattanooga, TN
- 100 S Chattanooga Rec Center Pool 1152 40th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Subway #4663 4515 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rosemere HOA 8002 Rosemere Way Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sonic SRI 3592 4305 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baymont Inn & Suites 7017 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway 7635 Lee Highway Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Saint Ives Pool 11 RIdgerock Drive Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Scooter’s Coffee #388 7318 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Heritage Green Subdivision 811 Julian Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Central Park 2401 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Grey Hawk Trails 7273 Chimney Rock Trail Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Heritage Landing 1100 Heritage Landing Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Carver YFD Center 600 Orchard Knob Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hayden Place Pool 298 Acorn Oaks Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Childcare Network #135 1818-C Hamill Road Hixson, TN
Bradley County
- 92 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 Cleveland Community Center Pool 1334 Church Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 82 The Pointe at Westland Pool 2005 Westland Drive SW Cleveland, TN
- 84 Holiday Inn Pool 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 94 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 86 Best Western Plus Pool 107 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 97 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 97 1000 Degrees Pizza 4468 Frontage Road NW Suite 228 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar #211 168 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Quality Inn Pool 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 Pizza Hut 2734 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 96 Cleveland Country Club Pool 345 Kyle Lane Cleveland, TN
- 94 Peach Tee Pointe Pool 150 Peach Tree Pointe Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 100 Double Portion Catering 175 Woodie Drive Ringgold, GA
- 91 2A Wings 1014 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 97 Hardee’s 136 Killian Avenue Trenton, GA
- 96 Birdy Bistro 180 W Crabtree Street Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 Camp Woodmont 381 Moonlight Drive Cloudland, GA
- 100 Camp Woodmont Pool 381 Moonlight Drive Menlo, GA
- 100 Camp Lookout Pool 3130 Highway 157 Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 Kings Inn Pool 2209 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Best Western Plus Dalton 715 College Drive Dalton, GA
- 75 Chili’s Grill & Bar Restaurant #1087 881 Holiday Inn Drive Dalton, GA
- 100 Regency Park Health & Rehabilitation 1212 Broadrick Drive Dalton, GA
- 98 Market Street Billiards Club 1001 Market Street Suite 23 Dalton, GA
- 100 Just Dip LLC DBA Peach Cobbler Factory 785 Shugart Road Suite 9-B Dalton, GA
- 85 Dalton Lodge LLC DBA Stay Lodge 1116 Willowdale Road Dalton, GA
- 96 Whitfield Extended Stay 2220 Chattanooga Road Dalton, GA