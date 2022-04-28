Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is looking to revitalize the area that used to house one of the largest employers in Chattanooga, The Hixson Industrial Park.
The city wants to utilize the property by building a 100 million dollar complex to create more job and industry opportunities for Chattanooga.
The City of Chattanooga will be partnering with Rise Partners to bring the Hixson Industrial Park back to life.
Senior Advisor for Economic Opportunity Jermaine Freeman said the upgrades are expected to lead to the creation of 600 new jobs.
“What the developers are proposing to do is to build four new buildings around the existing building along North Access Road. The combination of all four buildings will lead to the creation of 800-thousand square feet of new industrial space,” Freeman said.
Charles Woods with the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce said this is much needed since we have limited industrial space for companies in Chattanooga.
“What that means is if you are already a company in Chattanooga and you cannot find a place to go in the market you have to grow. They are not going to decide to not grow, they are going to go somewhere else. This allows us to have some property for companies that are already growing and already here in Chattanooga to allow them to continue to grow and hire new people,” Woods said.
To fund the 100 million dollar project, developers will put in their own money, USE construction loan money, and use a tax increment financing method.
“Which is they will essentially have the ability to get to what amounts as sort of a rebate of the new property tax revenue that gets created down the road. As the property improves in value it creates new property taxes because it is worth more,” Freeman said.
Revenue from the new property taxes will also benefit the Hamilton County School system along with the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County general budget.
The project is expected to begin in the late summer or early fall of 2022 and be completed in the next couple of years.