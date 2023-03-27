Law Enforcement in Nashville worked to keep the public informed about investigation as it unfolded.
"In this dark hour, let us support each other," said John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville. "Let us go and hug our children a little bit closer tonight."
Three children and three adults were killed Monday when a shooter opened fire at Covenant Christian School.
"I was hoping this day would never come here in this city, but we will never wait to make entry and to go in and stop a threat, especially when it deals with our children," said Chief Drake.
Two of the six victims were 9-years-old; one was eight, about to turn nine.
The three adults worked at the school.
Metro Police say the shooter, 28-year-old, Audrey "Elizabeth" Hale, targeted the school for a reason, but they are not releasing those details.
"We have a manifesto. We have some writings that we're going over that pertain to this day, the actual incident," said the Chief. "We have a map drawn out of how all of this would take place."
Police found the map inside Hale's Brightwood home in the community near South Nashville.
Police say the map was very detailed, listing entry points to get inside.
Hale entered the Covenant building after shooting out the glass of these doors. pic.twitter.com/EC5e7bA5dN— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023
Here's a picture showing where Hale shot her way into the school.
Metro Police say on arrival to the campus, Hale fired off multiple shots at officers from a second story windows.
As officers responded to the Covenant campus, Hale fired on arriving police vehicles from a 2nd story window. pic.twitter.com/7JiLdCHhF1— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023
Here is a picture showing Hale had what police said were two A-R styled weapons and a handgun to carry out the assault.
Investigators are combing through her house. Hale's neighbors are in shock.
"I mean, I'm walking through here all of the time, you know, out and about here, and it's crazy to think something like this could happen right down the street," said Bowen Satterfield.
Police say Hale lived with her parents.
Investigators say they think it will take two days to go through all of the evidence, and they will share more in the coming days.
"When we send our kids to school or any place of safety," expressed the Chief. "We expect them to live, learn, have fun, and return from that day's experience. We don't anticipate things like this."
Police found evidence Hale wanted to target another location in the area, but chose not to because of security concerns.
The school she did attack did not have officers on site.