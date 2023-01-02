An early morning fire left residents at the Signal View Apartments without a place to call home.

It happened right off Mountain Creek Road around 1 am new year's eve.

The blaze impacted at least 20 people.

Sad holiday week in Chattanooga, with multiple fires. Early Saturday, at least 20 apartments were damaged at Signal View on Mtn. Creek Road. The American Red Cross is on site to help displaced residents. https://t.co/cNQ2lz8WtX — David Carroll (@DAVIDCARROLL3) December 31, 2022

The fire broke out after midnight New Year's eve. No one was injured, but Rosa Otero and others are afraid for what could happen next.

"Do I feel safe no I don't because I don't even really know what caused the fire," said Otero.

The Chattanooga Fire Department has ruled the cause an electrical issue with an AC unit.

It's the third fire to strike this community in the past three months.

Big fire at Signal View Apts on Mountain Creek Rd on NYE damaged at least 20 units & prompted 2nd alarm response from Chattanooga Fire. No injuries at this time. @ChattanoogaPD helped evacuate residents. Cause under investigation. Multiple master streams used to knock down flames pic.twitter.com/77mC9qzv7J — Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) December 31, 2022

"It's hard for us to live comfortable here not knowing what caused the fire and if it could have been prevented," expressed Otero.

Rachael Anthony shared the same sentiment. She lived here since 20-17.

She says the night of the fire her smoke alarm did not go off. Just like many residents who live there they awoke to knocks from frantic neighbors.

"At first we didn't really .. really didn't think anything of it and then as the minutes ticked on we were like oh this is not good," Anthony said.

Anthony lives with her husband and one-year son.

Signal View Fire Resident This is a picture of Rachael Anthony and her family

The fire destroyed their home and water seeped through the ceiling above where crews put the blaze out.

"I mean we've been trying to be really positive were just positive people when something bad happens we just go and we do," said Anthony.

But, she's still waiting to hear back from her insurance company which has been closed for the holidays.

"It's just stuff. We haven't even thought about look at places yet," said Anthony "we're going to try and deal with insurance first and talk to the people here."

Family and friends have set up a GoFundme account for Rachel Anthony's family. If you would like to donate click here.