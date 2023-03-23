“We’ve done large-scale hoarding cases,” says Executive Director, Rebecca Bryan. “This is the first one where we’ve had animals outside of the United States. So, it's kind of uncharted territory for us, but we think that we're equipped to do it because these animals have lived in similar conditions to other ones that they rescued before.”
HES received a call a few weeks ago, saying a dog meat market in South Korea would be shut down. Bryan says this is the 18th dog meat farm to be shut down by HIS.
She says the dogs were kept in small, unclean cages. Their cages were elevated, not allowing them to touch the grass. She says it’s important to know that most Koreans believe this practice is unethical.
“I think they’ll have a permanent ban relatively soon for this,” Bryan says.
HES offered to take in 10 of the 200 dogs. Bryan says the dogs were flown to Maryland, where HES staff waited for their arrival. After getting the dogs in kennels, they transported them to Chattanooga.
Volunteers and staff eagerly awaited their arrival. They welcomed the dogs with open arms.
Bryan says the dogs are being assessed and will enter foster homes almost immediately.
“We want them to acclimate to home,” says Bryan. “Ideally, this will prepare them for adoption a little bit better than just waiting in the kennel.”
Bryan says putting the dogs in foster homes will allow them to learn more about each dog, so they can be matched for adoption. She says the dogs may be hesitant to trust people, but eventually their personalities will emerge.
Bryan is grateful HES can help rescue dogs. She credits the staff, volunteers, fosters, and supporters for helping these dogs find a forever home.
"It’s unreal. Everyone is going to be here,” Bryan says. “They just can’t wait to give them a bath, get their walks in, and get them acclimated.”
If you would like to donate or apply for adoption, visit https://www.heschatt.org/marketdogs.