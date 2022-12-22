The drop in temperatures can pose serious threats to the health of animals. HES is providing a free resource to the public to help keep community cats stay safe.
"Community cats are outside cats that are a lot of times unsocialized. Nobody really owns them. Sometimes people are feeding them and taking care of them," said Community Outreach Director Jeanine Cloyd.
Supplies are limited, but the HES staff is working hard to find more coolers and straw. You can find these insulated coolers in places like fish stores.
A hole is cut into the side of the cooler so the cat can crawl to the side and avoid the wind. The cat will make itself a nest in the straw.
If you are making your own community cat warming shelter, Cloyd says blankets and towels can get wet and will suck the heat out of the animal. She said it's easy to get to a store and not be able to remember how to help insulate the inside.
"Hay is for horses. Straw is for strays," Cloyd said with a laugh.
Don't forget to tape down the lid and place a heavy object on top to ensure the shelter does not blow away.
If you pick up a cooler or go DIY, HES is grateful for your help.
"I just want to thank everybody who helps outside cats," said Cloyd. "If you do need help, reach out to us and we'd love to help you with spays and neuters and coolers if we can."
Cloyd said if you see a cat wandering around, she recommends contacting the proper people to check for a microchip and if there is a need for spay or neutering.
If you would like to donate coolers to HES, you can drop them off between 7am-5pm on Friday before they close for the holiday weekend.
If you are looking to pick up a warming cooler from HES, contact Jeanine Cloyd at jeaninecloyd@hes.org or by phone at (423) 624-5302 at ext. 228.