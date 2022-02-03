How Walker County will spend $6 million in federal internet grants

Millions of dollars are coming to Walker County to connect over 3,000 homes to faster internet.
The county was approved for more than $6.2 million in federal grants to improve infrastructure and strengthen the county's broadband power.
"We definitely knew we needed this in Walker County," said County Commission Chairman and CEO Shannon Whitfield. "We've got some portions in our county that are underserved. In some areas, there's not even cell service."
The county was approved for two federal grants this week. Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced this week the county will receive more than $6 million through the federal American Rescue Plan, while the office of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) announced the county was approved for $50,000 that was doled out through the congress' appropriation process.
The money from both of the grants will go toward dramatically improve internet connection for parts of the county that have gone without for years.
"To be able to use these state and federal funds to do this where we're not having to come out of pocket with local county funds is a huge win," said Whitfield.
The money will fund half of an $11 million dollar internet expansion project. Atlanta-based company Georgia Windstream, LLC will fund the other half of the project, which will expand its existing infrastructure to lay fiberoptic lines and connect thousands of families to high-speed internet.
"They have got a lot of the existing pole infrastructure," said Whitfield. "This gives the funding to provide to that last mile."
It's a need Whitfield said was highlighted during the pandemic. When schools went remote, the county provided public Wi-Fi access at local libraries, and Whitfield said he was shocked at the turnout.
"It was really revealing how many of our school kids in Walker County that didn't have access to the internet service," said Whitfield.
Federal guidelines require the project be completed by 2026. County leaders are still trying to finalize the timeline for the project, but they say it should be finished before then.