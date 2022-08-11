Local 3 is partnering with marketing expert and Amazon best-selling author, Tom Ray, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 10a Eastern for this special webinar.

Tom Ray seminar

Tom will discuss best practices for local advertisers including:

  • 3 Advertising Hacks to Re-emerge Successfully
  • Messaging for the New Normal
  • Why you won’t “brand” your way to a quick recovery!
  • And more...

Register for this event using the link below

Re-Emerge! How to THRIVE in the Next New Normal

(After registering, you'll receive a confirmation email from Tom Ray with participation instructions.)