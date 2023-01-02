2023 just started and for many people it's time for new years resolutions. Maybe you're planning to lose a few pounds or get your finances on track. But the thing about healthy habits is... they can be difficult to maintain.
Before you go out and start a daily 10 mile run you've been putting off, make sure your goals for the year are manageable, find what works for you and don't be too hard on yourself.
"But remember, you have a whole year a head of you, you don't have to change everything in January, what you can probably change in January is one small thing," said Tiffany Bartell, Therapist with The Transformation Center.
Tiffany Bartell says the start of the new year is a popular time for people to hit the reset button and make a few changes. She says a good place to start is reminding yourself that you are enough.
"Its not new year.. new you, its new year same you, but is there anything I can do that would enhance my well being, is there anything I would like to work on, anything I would like to grow," said Bartell.
A study from 2016 shows, from the 41% of those who make new years resolutions, only 9% of them are successful at the end of the year.
Bartell believes many people fall short because they start off the year shaming themselves for their poor habits.
"And so then we want to feel different, so we try to do this 180 to change it, and that's not sustainable," said Bartell.
Bartell recommends finding one thing to change that will make the biggest impact in your life and focus on that for the month.
She advises monitoring your progress week to week.
"Write it in pencil, because at the end of the week you are going to reflect and say.. did that feel as good as I thought it would, and if not tweak it, try it again next week," said Bartell.
Bartell points out making good habits is different for everyone. Maybe getting together with friends and holding each other accountable will work for some, while writing down goals on paper works for others.
She says its normal to slip up, but the important thing is you keep trying.
"Life will knock you out of your habits, and then you'll just return to them, that's ok, because that's was routines are, they're a place to keep coming back to," said Bartell.