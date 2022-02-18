A daycare facility with a long history of state citations could be getting more violations after the investigation into the fire which broke out there.
Little Lambs Child Care Center in Cleveland caught fire last Thursday. A Bradley County Fire spokesperson said it appears to have been caused by "carelessness and smoking."
"You broke my trust," Domanek Watson, whose daughters were inside the building at the time of the fire said of the owners of the daycare. "I thank God that my kids as well as the other 25 kids made it out because that's scary to me. And then to know that he's drinking."
Investigators found several open alcohol containers inside the facility. James Carpenter admitted to drinking on the job when the fire broke out. He was arrested and charged with 27 counts of child neglect.
"Regardless of the situation, you still were careless with 27 students," said Watson.
The fire destroyed an exterior part of the building. The inside of the building only suffered minor smoke damage. No one was injured in the fire.
A Local 3 News investigation found the daycare has been cited 41 times by the state since 2013. 16 of those citations were the result of complaints.
Violations included unqualified childcare workers, a child who received second-degree burns from a coffee and a staff member seen spanking a four-year-old and then laughing about it.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services, or DHS, lists any and all violations and complaints filed against licensed daycare facilities in Tennessee. You can search for those violations by name or address here.
"I wish I would have known sooner," said Watson. "Making sure since I'm aware of it that there aren't any more violations or it isn't major things."
Watson is searching for a new daycare facility and considering legal action against Little Lambs.
"I understand that it's an ongoing investigation, but you can at least say sorry," she said.
Local 3 News has made multiple attempts to contact several phone numbers associated with the facility and its owners. None of those calls have been returned.