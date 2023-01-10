Now that the holiday season is over, people's wallets may be a little lighter than they were a few months ago.
We spoke with a financial advisor who has some some advice for anyone looking to re-evaluate how they spend their money.
"We like Warren Buffets rule.. rule number one is to never lose money, and rule number two is to don't forget rule number one," said Nicole Pilon-Daniel, with Rick Crawford & Associates.
Daniel is with Rick Crawford & Associates. They help clients think about they're going to save for the future.
She says people are typically more willing to talk about finances at the beginning of the year.
"Yes, people are making all their resolutions right now, just trying to get them to stick to them," said Daniel.
Daniel says it can be daunting for people to talk about being financially savvy.
She says a safe and smart place to start is begin taking out a portion of each paycheck, even if its just $5, and put it into a savings account.
"And if it's money you don't ever touch, then you kind of forget it's their, and then if you're saving for a certain goal, then you look at your account and wow... you got some money in their," said Daniel.
With inflation so high right now, Daniel says they discuss the importance of budgeting with clients as well.
"Take a look at it.. I need to pull back here.. and I can probably do a little better here, and now it's time to put pen to paper and get out an income plans together," said Daniel.
Like any new like adjustment, these things take time to master.
Daniel says be patient and give it a try.
"Just making yourself.. getting into those habits, and a habit can be formed after 30 days, so at least try it for a month," said Daniel.
Daniel says Rick Crawford & Associates is an independent company and they offer free consultation to anyone looking for some help.