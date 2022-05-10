Local 3 News learned of sexual harassment allegations within the Bradley County Sheriff's Department yesterday after receiving an
anonymous letter from a concerned employee.
We spoke to Attorney at Law, Robert Flores, to walk us through how cases of sexual harassment are handled within Government entities.
The US Equal Employment Opportunity (EEOC) receives 12 thousand of sexual harassment allegations each year.
"You have two tracks in which investigations can occur involving officer misconduct. You have a criminal track and you have an administrative track. They can occur at the same time" Flores said.
He said internal investigations start with the basis of two Supreme Court rulings as the standard to be followed.
"There are 2 US supreme court decisions which guide this...on the criminal end, it's Miranda v. Arizona...Then you have NJ v. Garrity..same situation....warnings you know warnings...the right to remain silent in Miranda...in Garrity you give them similar warnings but you also notify them..the target officer or employee...that whatever you say in this investigation cannot will not be used against you in the criminal case."
Flores said it is at the discretion of law enforcement to determine whether charges turn criminal or not.
"Law enforcement are the gatekeepers of the criminal justice system they can..within their discretion they can, bring criminal charges, bring criminal investigations or not," He said.
In the case of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office internal affairs investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment by Captain Jerry Johnson, Flores said it was up to Sheriff Lawson to determine if the accusations were criminal.
Some of the accusations he was accused of are the following...
- Shutting his office door and turning the lights off with her in the office alone. Then standing over her and her legs with his legs while asking her if she likes the dark
- Putting his hand in her pocket and touching her hip with his hand.
- Sending sexual memes via text messages.
"It will only rise to criminal misconduct if...1 there is some type of you better do...you better provide me these favors or I'm going to fire you...now that becomes extortion and official misconduct if it's a government employee forcing someone else to do something against his or her will," Flores said.
It is reported in the open records report of the investigation that the actions were not criminal therefore, the DA's office did not investigate.
A full statement from the Bradley County Sheriff's office can be found below.