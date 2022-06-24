Abortion access in the Tennessee Valley will be limited severely following the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade. The 1973 landmark decision that has protected abortion access for women for almost 50 years.
About half of the states have abortion laws that would take effect following the Supreme Court's decision Friday.
Tennessee is one of 13 states with so-called 'abortion trigger laws,' meaning their previously-passed abortion limitations immediately took effect when the Supreme Court published its decision.
In Tennessee, abortion access will remain in place for the next 30 days, according to its abortion trigger law. But Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery announced Friday his office will move to have that restriction take place earlier.
"The Supreme Court has ruled, and we are a republic founded on the rule of law," said Slatery. "So we are going to respect that."
Slatery announced Friday his office will ask a federal appeals court to lift an injunction on the state's heartbeat abortion ban. If the appeals court sides with the state, it could ban abortions after six weeks as soon as next week.
"This legislature that we have, this governor that we have, they are gleeful at what is taking place," said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga). "You're basically saying to people before a woman even knows she's pregnant that she doesn't have any rights beyond that point."
Tennessee is one of three states in the Local 3 News viewing area that has abortion restriction laws already.
Georgia passed a six-week abortion ban, which is held up in legal battles.
Alabama had an abortion restriction law which pre-dated the Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade, meaning that law would take effect again.
North Carolina is the only state in the Tennessee Valley with no legal restrictions on abortions.
"If there's going to be any change, it's going to have to be done at the ballot box," said Hakeem.
Planned Parenthood, the country's largest provider of abortions, said Friday it planned to continue performing abortions in the state for now.
"The people of Tennessee, for the first time in 50 years, have the chance to weigh in on this issues through their elected representatives," said Slatery.