The Tennessee State Library & Archives is honoring the legacy of Tennessee's state parks with a new exhibit, The Legacy of State Parks. This exhibit brings together materials from sixteen collections to highlight the organization’s 86-year history and the impact of state parks in Tennessee.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett said, “Tennessee’s state parks offer visitors endless opportunities to explore lakes, waterfalls, hiking trails and much more … This new exhibit is a great way to learn about the history of our great state parks and the impact they have had on Tennessee.” Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation added, “We’re delighted to see such awareness and appreciation of our parks with this exhibit.”
The Legacy of State Parks Exhibit is free and open to the public until May 13, 2023 at the Library & Archives located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way North on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville, Tennessee.
Guests can view this new exhibit and other permanent interactive exhibits in the Library & Archives lobby from Monday to Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT. Parking is available for guests in the Library & Archives garage on Jackson Street/Junior Gilliam Way.
Research appointments are recommended for those wishing to access additional materials related to Tennessee State Parks.
For more information about the Library & Archives or to schedule a research appointment, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/plan-your-visit.