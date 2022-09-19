This weekend marks a year since seven women were shot and two died on the 1200 block of Grove Street in Chattanooga.
A celebration of life, resilience, and remembrance for the victims will be held on Saturday-- just a day before the mass shooting occurred.
The weekend's vigil is a way to honor the victims that either died or were injured just a few blocks away from where it will be held.
It has been almost a year later and the wounds are still hard to heal for family members who suffered a loss like Evette Hughes. "A lot of times I am angry, sometimes sad. I don't know just emotions all over the place. And we are going on almost a year and it still feels like it was yesterday," she said and that the void in her heart will never be filled.
Her first-born child Keniqua She'ree Hughes was killed in the Grove Street mass shooting last September the 25th. The incident killed LaBrecia Dews too and injured four other women at a neighborhood block party.
"I am feeling lost because I just don't understand why it's almost a year and they still haven't arrested anyone," said Hughes.
Families are seeking closure as the Chattanooga Police have not caught the suspects yet. Officials are offering a 21,000 dollar reward, but until justice is served the community is having a remembrance in the victims' honor.
"I think if we just go without talking about it or go without remembering them the community would just forget," said Hughes.
She said she is remembering her daughter in her own way by naming her newborn baby Kendle Shereef after Keniqua She'ree.
"I am trying to move forward without her. It's just been devastating for all of us," said Hughes.
The celebration of life, resilience, and remembrance will be at the Renaissance Presbyterian Church Saturday 24th at 1 pm.
If you have information that could lead to an arrest, contact Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.