A state-wide program is now available to help Tennesseans who are grieving over loved ones who were killed.
The Homicide Loss Support Group is an effort across the state by district attorneys and the Tennessee Voices for Victims to help those who have lost loved ones to homicide.
Their goal is to let victims know they are not alone.
Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston said he knows that a Homicide Loss Support Group is needed in the community after working first hand with many homicide victim families.
“In talking to family members that have lost a loved one homicide. I am not sure that closure is ever reached, it is something that they have to learn to deal with, and it never goes away. So, it is important that during the ups and downs of life that they have somewhere that they can go if they are in a bad spot and need assistance,” Pinkston said.
The group will be led; by counselors who are experienced in guiding people through the grief caused by murder.
It also allows people to connect with others who may be going through the same thing that they are.
Verna Wyatt with Tennessee Voices for Victims encourages people to take advantage of the program and set pride aside.
“It is not about weakness, I think it is about getting the strength that you need to create a new normal for your life because that old life that you had before is gone, and you are never getting that back. It is very difficult to work to create a new normal when you are in the middle of grief,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt said the grieving process could take days, months, or even years.
"It's a process you have to work through. If you think you can run away from it, you are wrong. If you think you can push it down, you are wrong because it is going to come out. Everything that you do, how you see the world, how you feel about yourself, and it is something that really has to be exercised and overcome. It needs to go away, but you can be the master of it instead of it being the master of you,” Wyatt said.
The support group could also lead to lifelong friendships, giving you someone to lean back on when things get tough.
"I have experienced it, and I have seen it with other members in the group. That is a beautiful thing to have something precious come out of something so dark. I would encourage it, take that step. If it is not for you, try it out. You do not have anything lose; you have everything to gain,” Wyatt said.