Monica Machacek-Chiapello knows this first-hand after her cat ran away.
She was able to get him back, but in some cases this does not happen.
If your pet is lost, there are steps you can take to get them back.
"We were absolutely devastated," said Machacek-Chiapello. "I think that my face was the face was the first face he saw when he opened his eyes."
One day he escape and in desperate need to get him back. She turned to Facebook with a post that has since gone viral.
"How grateful I am to both entities and to the people who supported me in getting him back," she stated.
A good Samaritan found him and brought him to the Humane Educational Society as a stray.
New to the Hixson Community she had only reported him to the McKamey Animal Shelter.
By the time she discovered he was at HES, it was too late. He had already been adopted.
Rebecca Bryan, The Executive Director at HES says most strays are held for about 3 days. At that point they can be adopted.
"Right now we have 129 stray animals in the shelter. I am certain those animals belong to somebody," stated Bryan.
In the case your animal is lost or even stolen. A microchip or ID tag are ways shelters can help you find your furry friend.
"We try everything we possibly can to make sure pets get reunited and if they don't they get adopted," she said.
Microchipping your animal is a quick and easy way to keep track on where your furry-friend is going.
She says pet owners should keep in mind to update their address or phone number if something changes.
"I hope that this allows other pet owners to learn about the policies and procedures that revolve around strays," said Machacek-Chiapello.
HES will have a free microchip event on January 29th from 1 to 4.
They are encouraging all pet owners to take advantage of it.