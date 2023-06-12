The Apple Nail Bar is back open after a suspect led a police chase into the front of the store on October 30th.
Owner Alex Nguyen was officially taking over the business the day after this happened. He was devastated pulling up the scene that night.
"I saw prolly around 20, 30 cops out there. It was big. It was big. I looked at my nail salon and I was like oh my God, I cannot believe that happened," said Owner Alex Nguyen.
Nguyen and some of the people working for him were in the store the night before.
"I'm glad I'm still alive, not there painting the walls when that car run through," said Nguyen.
A longtime customer of Nguyen remembers the accident and continued to check up on him until the reopen back in March.
"Me and my mom come here. We were super sad to hear about the incident. So we were like Oh my god is everything okay," said Apple Nail Bar customer Brooke Bound.
Nguyen is grateful for where he and his store are today, despite the rocky beginning.
"If you're still alive, you still have a chance to do the thing you really want to do," said Nguyen.