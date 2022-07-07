We met with a local family Wednesday, who spent $1,500 to have their AC fixed but were dropped by their contractor before any work was done and were never reimbursed.
You'll be happy to hear, not only did the Amoses learn they will be receiving their $1,500 back from American Home Shield, but another home warranty company reached out to us, offering to fix their AC problem for free.
"We should be able to find someone to go out their tomorrow, assess the situation and then look for a solution that is meaningful and makes sense over all," said Andrew Wright, with HomeServe USA.
Andrew Wright tells us they heard about the Amos family and their nearly two month long struggle to find relief from the heat.
Sympathizing with their situation, HomeServe offered to check out the situation and resolve it for free.
"I mean listen, it's been an incredibly hot summer, I can only imagine how hot it is in a home with out air conditioning, giving us an opportunity to pitch in and lend a helping hand, it's what our community experience is all about," said Wright.
Julie Amos came by the station to give us an update and at the same time we told her people in the community have been offering to help.
"Thank you so much, I mean you don't realize how wonderful it is to have family and friends from our community actually helping out," said Julie.
Julie also shared her email from American Home Shield. The company agreed to reimburse them their $1,500 co-pay. Julie says she's grateful, but is disappointed it took so long.
"We've been dealing with this for… shoot two months now, and it's just kind of crazy that they're just now wanting to do something about this," said Julie Amos.
And as mentioned, a contractor from HomeServe USA will be meeting with the Amoses Friday, bringing the family some much needed comfort.