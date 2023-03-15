HES provides monthly low-cost vaccines clinics throughout Hamilton County! Our clinics help those in need of basic animal care!
No appointment necessary!
VACCINE & SERVICE PRICES: Rabies vaccine* $10 Pet license* $5-$10 ($5 if spayed or neutered, $10 if not) Canine DAPPv vaccine - FREE Canine Bordetella vaccine $10 Feline 1-HCP vaccine - FREE Dewormer $5 Microchip $25 *Required by state, county, and city ordinances.
NOTE: Canine DAPPv & Feline HCP will be FREE thanks to Petco Love.
Petco Love donated vaccines for our monthly community clinics in order to take action in reducing vaccine preventable diseases! - All dogs must be on a LEASH! - All cats must be in CARRIERS! - First-come, first-served, no appointments necessary
SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS: To keep pets separated and the line moving, you will be directed where to park and given paperwork for each pet. Please stay in your car to fill out paperwork.
When we are ready for the next person in line, you will be notified and directed to the proper location to process your payment and any needed paperwork. You will then be directed to see the vet with your pets and/or the groomers should you need those services as well.
FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED: Please know that this is a first come, first served community clinic. We can only accommodate a specific number of pets at each clinic. To ensure your place in line, you will want to arrive earlier rather than later. When we are at capacity, we will not be able to accept any more pets. Capacity is approximately 80 to 100 pets depending on services required for each. Please email jeaninecloyd@heschatt.org if you have any questions.