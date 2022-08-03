Former football star Herschel Walker campaigned in Dalton Wednesday afternoon, as he runs for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.
Herschal Walker did not hold back his opinion on a new proposed bill called, the Inflation Reduction Act, which his opponent Senator Raphael Warnock supports.
Walker believes the bill, which is meant to decrease inflations rates, will raise taxes by billions in the state, devastating business owners and ultimately the economy in Georgia.
Local business owners in Dalton shared their thoughts on Warnock supporting the bill.
"I can tell you, if he had spoken with any of the business people that I have spoke with in the state of Georgia, he would have a different opinion on this bill," said a Dalton business owner.
Georgia state Senator Jeff Mullis also spoke out about the bill, saying it will take jobs away from the people who work in the state.
"This is going to cripple manufacturing, it's going to cripple people's lives and jobs in Georgia," said Senator Mullis.
Walker says Warnock will be held accountable for his decision to support the bill by voters.
Walker had not yet agreed to several debates with Warnock months ago, but he did say Wednesday he will debate Warnock in Savannah Georgia on October 14th and looks forward to discussing the bill with him.
"Debates are not about any political party or about some press, it's about the people, the people need to hear how there is a contrast between Reverend Warnock and Herschel Walker," said Walker.
We reached out to Warnock for a comment about his support for the bill and Walker's statements but we have not heard back.