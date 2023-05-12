A club at a North Georgia high school is giving all kinds of kids their chance to get up to bat.
Heritage High School's Partners Club held its annual world series Friday, where kids with and without intellectual disabilities competed side-by-side in a softball game.
"I'm really excited about them cheering 'yay, go Caedon!'" said Caedon Summers, an 11th grade student at the school who is also a member of the club.
The club pairs up kids of all kinds of abilities together to hang out at school, have lunch, and bond. Every year, too, the club hosts a sports game to get all of their kids on the field. This year, it was softball.
"It's definitely fun watching them learn and get better at it," said Kelsey Anderson, a junior at the school and the pitcher on the school's softball team. "Because it's obviously like some of them it's their first time."
The whole school came to watch the game as they cheered from the stands. It gave them a feeling they won't forget.
"Mostly, the adrenaline's only going when I'm running," said Alex Biggs, a student at the school. "Not when I'm actually batting."
They have been practicing alongside the school's softball team for weeks, and Friday was the big game. Megan Crawford, the school's softball coach, said her players get just as much out of the program as anyone else.
"To be able to see my girls give back to their school, give back to the community," said Crawford. "We want them to be great athletes, we want them to be great students, but we want them to be great people."