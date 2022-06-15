Temperatures are hitting near record highs. If you're heading out the door here are a few things you need to know stay safe.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be triggered in hot temperatures like the ones currently in the Tennessee Valley. Both can lead to serious problems and even death.
Heat exhaustion happens when your heart doesn't pump enough blood to meet your body's needs when you are exerting yourself.
Some symptoms to look for would be high heart rate, low blood pressure, and heart palpitations.
Heat stroke occurs when all of these symptoms occur along with persistent neurological symptoms.
Take action immediately to cool yourself down in both situations.
"The biggest thing and it's very time-sensitive stop what you're doing...find shade and cool yourself off there are a lot of very effective and accessible ways to cool yourself off. water is a very big one if you have the ability to get into a cool tub that's very very effective for cooling the whole body down. If you don't have that ability access to ice packs on the neck, in the armpits, and in the groin are very helpful for rapid cooling as well," Dr. Jensen Hyde, Internist at Erlanger Medical Center said.
If you feel you are experiencing neurological symptoms, signs of a heat stroke, you should seek medical attention right away.
The best way to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke is to plan ahead for hot-weather activities. Hydrate, wear hats that block the sun,
and keep salt and sugar intake balanced. Be safe out there.