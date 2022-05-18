Good morning, today starts our stretch of “90s watch” with the possibility of highs hitting the 90 degree mark for 4 days in a row. It will be the first 90 since September 14, 2021. Today will feature highs in the upper 80s to 90 and a mostly sunny sky with clouds increasing later in the day. It’ll be breezy with wind from the south at 10-15mph, gusts around 20. Additionally, there will be a slim chance for a spotty shower/storm, most likely for our northern communities. Tonight will be partly cloudy with mild lows in the mid-60s.
Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds, and if the 90 degree mark is not hit today, it will be very likely tomorrow with highs for many locations in the low 90s. There will be a chance for isolated showers/storms to pop-up, mainly after 3pm ET into the evening. A few of which may produce gusty wind and small hail. The heat continues on Friday with highs in the low 90s again and a mostly sunny sky. Saturday looks to be around 90 and partly cloudy. A few isolated showers/storms will be possible. Overall, Saturday will be the drier and hotter day of the weekend. Sunday will have a cold front sweeping through resetting our temperatures and also triggering showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs on Sunday should be around 80.