We're experiencing dangerously high heat and humidity here in the Tennessee Valley.
Malone Heat and Air President Jimmy Malone said since Sunday the phones have been ringing off the hook and he expects it to continue as temperatures stay in the 90's.
“It has definitely put us in a situation where we are having to work much longer, much later days and of course the weather does not help us either because we are out in it,” Malone said.
Jimmy Malone said most calls are related to the HVAC's not keeping up with the blazing temperatures or not having coolant.
There are several reasons why a HVAC may not be keeping up.
“Dirty coils, lack of maintenance, dirty filter and sometimes just the oppressive heat. The equipment is not sized for 97 or 98 degree days because you do not want it to be oversize the other 50 weeks out of the year,” Malone said.
He said people should get their units checked once a year before the summer heat arrives.
In the meantime, there are things people can do themselves to keep their homes cool.
“The number one thing right now is make sure you have a clean filter. If you change it a few weeks ago, check it again the unit is running about 24 hours a day right now and the filter may not last 30 days. When that filter gets dirty it greatly reduces your ability to cool,” Malone said.
Malone suggests that people keep their blinds closed during the day and limit running in and out of the house.
He leaves thermostat temperatures up to the people.
“If you like it cooler I would tell you right now to start early in the morning, run the unit down before the load gets on the house and let the house get cool because it is going to lose temperature as the day progresses. That way when you get home it's not 78 or 80 degrees in the house because as close we are getting to a hundred you starting getting close to 80 degrees in the house,” Malone said.
He said LED light bulbs are good to have because they do not produce much heat.