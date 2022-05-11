Ruth Bresson had only been in Chattanooga about a year back in 2013 when she started noticing some disturbing symptoms, but she did not think much of it. She was a runner, healthy, so she thought.
Ruth Bresson, Heart Disease Survivor says “In the fall at night. I would experience a kind of burning sensation on my chest. I would get out of bed and fix myself a cup of hot tea and it would go away.”
But the problem continued, so she went to the doctor.
Ruth Bresson says “On the way out I mentioned to her that my dad who I was very much like had died of what we thought was a massive heart attack.”
That family history is important to know and keep in mind. The doctor immediately made Ruth an appointment but she put it off until the following month.
Ruth Bresson says “The day that I was walking back in my home from the Echo Cardiogram and getting a heart monitor my phone rang and it was his office telling me to go right back to the E-R that they had found a mass on my aortic valve.”
Ruth was in shock.
Ruth Bresson says “I couldn’t believe it. I thought for sure this must be a mistake. I really had no symptoms since the fall.”
But it was not a mistake. It was a critical situation.
Ruth Bresson says “He said you are here because you have a mass on your aortic valve and it is swinging like a little thread and it is going to break off and it will be fatal.”
The doctor scheduled her for open- heart surgery that week. The recovery was a long process.
Ruth shared her story at this year’s Go Red For Women Luncheon.
Ruth Bresson says “It took 221 days from the time I had my surgery till I begin to fill a lot more like myself.”
Ruth took that moment and turned it into a passion and mission to help other women. She now volunteers with the American Heart Association.
Ruth Bresson says “I just became passionate. Particularly women to say at the slightest twinge. You know your body better than anybody. Go check it out.