This is where Monique Goodwin ended up in the ICU after a trip to the emergency room for what she thought was just shortness of breath and fatigue. She was originally diagnosed with pneumonia.
Monique Goodwin, Heart Disease Survivor says “While I was in the emergency room, I stopped breathing. I went out and woke up on a ventilator.”
Her sister was there by her side as she received shocking and horrifying news.
Monique Goodwin says “The doctor informed me my heart was functioning at 15 percent and that was a lot to take in. You have congestive heart failure. It took me a minute to really grasp everything because even though I was out of breath often and fatigued, that was my new normal.”
But that wasn’t normal. Heart disease is the number one killer of women, yet only 44 percent of women recognize it is their greatest health risk.
Monique Goodwin says “I had to rely on my faith, family, and my friends. It’s been a journey.”
A journey that included cardiac rehab and a change in lifestyle.
Monique Goodwin says “Just continuing to eat healthier, reduce my stress, becoming a lot more physical. I am able to walk and even jog a little .”
As Monique continues to improve, she now works to help other women by teaming up with the American Heart Association.
Monique Goodwin says “I think the work that they have done is fantastic. I wish I had been introduced to some of this information before now.