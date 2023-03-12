While ignoring signs to turn down the volume may be fun now, it could cost you later.
Cynthia Carter is a hearing instrumental Specialist at HearUSA in Chattanooga.
Carter says while hearing loss is common among those 60 and older, she's now encountering younger patients.
"If I can hear your music that loud, then it's way too loud for your ear," said Carter. "Unfortunately there are so many that come in and the damage is already done. Once those hearing cells are damaged in your ear, they don't grow back, So it's like the only alternative is hearing instruments ."
Carter's job is to identify and assess people experiencing hearing loss. She says hearing loss can be hereditary for some, while others may suffer without treatment.
"If your asking people to repeat themselves, you're having trouble with noise. I have so many folks that come in, and the main thing they say is, 'I hear people speaking, but I don't understand what they're saying," Carter said.
Carter says it's important to be aware of the amount of time and exposure you have to loud noises.
One way audiologist measure a sound's intensity is by decibels. Carter says decibel levels above 80% are harmful.
"That would be like a lawn mower or chainsaw might even be 100 decibels. I've been to concerts or even church music where I put my little decibel readers on my phone, and I see that it's over 100 decibels, which is damaging," Carter stated.
A good reminder for anyone in a loud environment -- keep noise exposure at a minimum and schedule routine hearing tests.
"If everyone can rule out any of those questions and find out if something is going, maybe we can go ahead and get that handled beforehand," Carter said.
Carter says you should schedule a routine hearing exam every three years.