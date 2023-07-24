Family member who witnessed the 4-hour standoff in Ringgold are sharing more about what happened Friday night.
Two men are dead, and one deputy was injured in the standoff.
Two women are now widows from that deadly standoff. They identify the two killed as Alvin 'Truitt' Bonner Jr. and Matthew Fowler.
"My kids will never be the same, we will never be the same, our home will never be the same," said Elizabeth Fowler, the wife of victim killed.
Fowler and Debbie Bonner say the place they call home was the scene of a shootout on Summit Drive Friday night.
The two are frustrated with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, claiming their actions left their home destroyed.
"Tear gas is all over our clothes, the furniture, and then there's glass," said Fowler. "I've had to pick glass out of our children's feet."
The two say Truitt had been sick and was struggling with his mental health when they called 911.
"My husband was having another nervous breakdown," said Debbie Bonnor, Wife of Truitt. "I tried to get him to let me call an ambulance for him, but he wouldn't let me do it."
The women say Truitt became agitated when police arrived, barricading himself inside the home.
Fowler made it out safely while her mother-in-law stayed inside.
Gunfire errupted, and in the crossfire, they say Truitt accidentally shot his son-in-law.
Both Fowler and Bonner said there was no animosity between Alvin and Matthew and they weren't arguing at all.
"It was a big accident that he actually hit Mat," Bonnor. 'He broke down crying."
Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says deputies on the scene could not get to safety because of the continuous gunfire.
While Sheriff Sisk hasn't confirmed the shooter's identity, he says the shooter had a criminal history, and in 22017, they responded to a similar incident.
Truitt's wife, Debbie Bonnor, says her husband was the shooter.
"The way he was done in – 17, I guess, made him have flashbacks, and he was like, I'm not going to jail. I'm not going to jail," Bonner said.
Bonner claims the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office knew of Truitt's mental health challenges and thinks more could have been done to de-escalate the situation.
"I'm hoping it gets told that there are other ways for people that have mental health issues to take different approaches instead of killing somebody," said Fowler.
Sheriff Sisk says they attempted to negotiate with the suspect but says he would not talk.
An official motive by police remains unclear. The Sheriff says the GBI will hand the investigation.