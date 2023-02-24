Corrections Hiring Event | Saturday, Feb 26 | 10 a.m. | Hamilton County Sheriff's Office | On Saturday, February 26, 2022, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will host a hiring event for Correction’s Services at the Metro Tab Church located at 2101 Shepherd Road from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. This event is designed for qualified candidates to apply for sworn and civilian positions in HCSO Corrections Services. Applicants must be 18 or older | Metro Tab Church | FREE
HCSO holds Corrections Hiring Event Sat, Feb. 26
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
