On August 31, 2022 at approximately 3:00 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained arrest warrants charging 31-year-old Christopher Clay Garrison with Second Degree Murder (TCA 39-13-210 / Class A Felony) in relation to the Fentanyl overdose death of a 36-year-old woman in Hamilton County, Tennessee on October 18, 2021.
Police say the incident occurred near the 2000 block of Rock Bluff Road in Hixson, Tennessee.
Charges were brought following a ten month investigation by the HCSO’s Investigative Services into the death upon where evidence was obtained implicating Garrison had supplied the woman with Fentanyl leading to her overdose death. The woman was the mother of two young children during the time of her death.
On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm, the Lake View Police Department in Alabama conducted a warrant service on Garrison and were able to take him into custody at his residence in Lake View, Alabama, without incident on the Hamilton County charges.
Following Garrison’s arrest by the Lake View Police Department, HCSO detectives responded to Alabama and were able to interview Garrison in relation to this investigation.
Upon conducting Garrison’s interview and additional follow up investigation, additional evidence was obtained which supported the HCSO’s investigation and eventual outcome of this case.
Garrison is currently in custody in Alabama at the Tuscaloosa County Jail (Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office) awaiting extradition to Hamilton County, Tennessee.
Defendant, Christopher Clay Garrison, has been charged with the following criminal charges:
- Second Degree Murder (TCA 39-13-210 / Class A Felony) In relation to the Fentanyl (Schedule II Controlled Substance) Overdose Death of 36 year old victim.
- Identity Theft (TCA 39-14-150 / Class D Felony)
- Forgery over $1,000 (TCA 39-14-114 / Class E Felony)
- Theft of Property over $1,000 (TCA 39-14-103 / Class E Felony)
This incident remains an active investigation and no further details are available at this time.