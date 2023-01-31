A three year old boy has some much needed new wheels thanks to high school students at Harrison Bay’s Future Ready Center.
Eli Guin was born with spina bifida. He has a strong upper body, but his legs are weak. His mother, Lauren Guin says it is not easy to find toys or small-sized cars that can be hand-controlled.
Students at the Future Ready Center routinely create projects as part of the school's vocational programs, which included construction and welding. When they heard about Eli, they hatched a plan to build a special vehicle to help with his mobility.
Students Hayden Holder, Connor Hood, Morgan Pankratz, Kennedy Pankratz and Lucas Spradley were among those involved in modifying a Big Wheels car to be used either remotely or manually.
Eli‘s father is a captain with the Signal Mountain fire department, and the students modified the vehicle to look similar to a fire fighter car. Eli has a passion for fire trucks and emergency vehicles.
School board member Gary Kuehn said, “This project involved studies in manufacturing and science, and the English class participated by having students write up their experience and the process they used to modify the vehicle. Teachers Vanessa Moss, Justin Walley, and Jerry Webb helped lead students in this project.
Lauren Guin said, “Going out in the yard is really hard for Eli. He can't get from one side of the yard to the other, so this is huge, he can be outside a lot more. We're very thankful for everything the teachers and students have done here.”
The school also credits Harbor Freight Tools for partnering with the students in making the new ride become a reality.