As honey bees become more active during the spring months, their numbers increase. As bee colonies expand they are forced to split. Scout bees are then sent to search for a new home, which can sometimes be a nuisance to our daily lives. If you notice a honey bee swarm on your property, Chip Kelly is the person to call.
"The idea behind calling us is that we can get those bees and put them in a hive and give them a nice home before they find a wall or something else in your house where you will have to pay someone to come and remove them," explained Chip Kelly, Owner of Harrison Honey Bee Farm.
It is important to call professionals such as Chip Kelly to remove swarms to avoid causing any harm to the bees. Honey bees serve a critical role in our ecosystem, pollinating more than 130 types of fruits and vegetables. They also produce honey which has a variety of positives health benefits for humans. "You know what bees do for our environment, they are responsible for approximately 30 percent of all the food that is pollinated," says Kelly.
If you are interested in learning more about honey bees, visit the Tennessee Valley Beekeepers Association's website.