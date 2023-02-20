Hamilton Health Care Center in Dalton was transformed in less than 24 hours so a dying mother could attend her daughter's wedding.
The wedding had been moved up by four months, but time was of the essence, and hospital staff sprung into action.
A wedding dress was brought in, a cake ordered, the hospital's marketing photographer contacted, flowers arranged from the hospital's gift shop, and staff had the hospital lobby transformed for the wedding held 16 hours later.
"Thank you so much to everyone at Hamilton Medical Center for making the dream of my mother being at my wedding a reality," Tiffany Owens (bride) said in a Facebook post.
Tiffany's mother passed away just 24 hours after the wedding was held.