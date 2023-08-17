Hamilton County Mayor, commissioners, and educators are working to approve a plan to improve Hamilton County School District facilities.
"There's no way we can bring forth a perfect plan in a county that serves 45,000 school students, but we think we are pretty close," said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp.
Phase one of the Hamilton County School facilities working group recommendations would take an estimated three years including nine projects. These projects include consolidating, renovating, and expanding campuses, alongside working to improve athletic programs.
"For us to lean into the legacy of our great schools to bring a principled approach across the county allows us to propose bold investments for the next three years, but also establish a framework to be able to do it again four to seven years from now," said Mayor Wamp.
Over the next two months the facilities task force will gather feedback from the community.
"They're in the buildings everyday, their children are in the building everyday. They're volunteering in our buildings every day. They're working in our buildings everyday. So, they are able to tell us, yeah this looks great, but we might need something else here," said Hamilton County School Board Facilities Committee Chair Karitsa Jones.
Jones is responsible for heading up opportunities for the community to engage with the recommendations.
"We know the one thing in life that is constant is change, but it doesn't make it easy for people. For one, it's very important to know how they feel about recommendations. Do they feel like this is something we should pursue. If so, to what extent," said Jones.
"We know that we've got to live with them and this community has to live with them. So, this committee made these recommendations with the best of intentions to serve our kids well," said Dr. Justin Robertson.
This fall Mayor Wamp will release a funding plan for the first phase, hopefully raising county taxes.
"We think these recommendations, as ambitious and bold as they are, serve students and families well," said Mayor Wamp.