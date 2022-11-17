The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is celebrating a historical achievement this week as traffic investigator Ashley Bucker becomes the first female motor traffic deputy in the county's history.
Buckner is an 8-year veteran of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and is thrilled about this milestone.
"It was very exciting. I felt a lot of pressure to do well, but I wanted to do well on the bike. So, I was really excited to be the first woman ever in our history," said Buckner.
Buckner had to attend Law Enforcement Motor School to earn this title. The school consists of a rigorous 80-hour course highlighting the fundamentals of motorcycle operation. The course challenges officers using real life exercises while maintaining the nearly 900-pound vehicle.
Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garret also attended the school and believes it is one of the most challenging certifications to receive in law enforcement.
"This is, in my opinion, one of the if not the most difficult schools to pass in law enforcement. It's both mentally and physically taxing," said Sheriff Garrett.
Before attending motor school, Buckner's size presented a challenge.
"Just touching the ground was our initial challenge for the bike. I couldn't touch with my feet, so we had to come up with different creative things in order for me to be able to touch the ground," said Buckner.
She overcame her size and became the class example for proper riding techniques. Her instructor even called Sheriff Garrett to brag about how proficient she was maneuvering the motorcycle.
Bucker believes anyone can accomplish their goals through dedication and hard work.
"If you set your mind to something, then you can definitely do it. Everything was against me, but I came above all odds to do it," said Buckner.