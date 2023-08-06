As students prepare to return to class this week, Hamilton County Schools hosted its Sixth Annual Back-to-School Bash at the Tennessee River park.
And while students received new gear, the district also made sure that families in need had internet access.
HCS EDConnect powered by EPB provides thousands of families in Hamilton County with high-speed internet. So after class ends for the day kids can continue learning at home.
This service has been a part of Hamilton County school since the pandemic.
Chheng Tang became a participant of Ed Connect during Covid-19.
The tool, she says, has been useful for her children.
"Having it at the touch of your finger at home at any time is great," said Tang. "It gives them 24-hour access to the internet. You know some kids do their homework real late at night, the internet doesn't really get slow."
The city and county mayors proclaimed August 5th the day of digital opportunity.
HCS EDConnect is a partnership between Hamilton county schools, EPB, and The Enterprise Center.
Hamilton County students from Kindergarten through 12th grade and qualified families will have access to the internet at no cost.
"You can't get a quality education these days without internet access. And the ability for every kid in Hamilton County to have access is nothing short of extraordinary," said Tim Kelly, Chattanooga Mayor.
"And to think now a couple of years later, we're 17,000 kids connected to the internet and 28,000 families," said Tucker McClendon, said Deputy Mayor of Hamilton County.
The district anticipates the program could grow as more learn about this service.
When a home has service to the internet, leaders say families can find jobs and access health care.
