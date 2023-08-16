"People across Hamilton County are benefitting from another successful year," said Hamilton County Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson.
Hamilton County Schools say the EdConnect program has secured about 17,000 students free high-speed internet. That is over 1/3 of the school population.
"Now they're not jumping between McDonald's parking lots. They're not jumping between promotional. They just know that their student is always going to have access to what they need," said Enterprise Chief Operating Officer, Geoff Millener.
EPB and the Enterprise Center work alongside UTC and the Boston College Lynch School of Education to bring statistical updates on how the program has been going.
"One of the most exciting ways is looking at the way internet access is increasing parent engagement. We know that engaged parents look like successful students and this is having a real impact there," said Millener.
This program is guaranteed until at least 2030.
"A lot of those programs are starting to phase out now and figure out how they're going to go back to the drawing board and get families connected, but this program is sustainable and continuing forward," said EPB Director of Government Relations, Evann Freeman.
Any student receiving free or reduced-cost lunch, attending any school where every student receives free or reduced-cost lunch or whose family participates in SNAP or other economic assistance programs is eligible. More information is on the HCS EdConnect Website.