Several school boards across Tennessee have signed resolutions, asking Governor Bill Lee to condemn the president of Hillsdale College Larry Arnn for comments he made about the education system.
A Hamilton County school board member told us the resolution is about something else entirely.
"He just said that teachers are being trained at the dumbest colleges, I think, or something like that, he was talking about dumb as being ill informed, or mislead, not that the teachers were dumb, but the way they were teaching them," said Board Member Rhonda Thurman.
Rhonda Thurman, Hamilton County Board Member for District 1, believes public educators aren't mad about what Larry Arnn said last month about teachers, which was the education department in colleges are "the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges".
"But all this outrage is all about charter schools, it's all about the teachers union not wanting charter schools, that's the bottom line," said Thurman.
A member of the Tennessee Teachers Association spoke to the board explaining the knowledge, wisdom and difficulty that come with being a public school teacher. He asked the board to resolve the issue.
"So that educators, support professional, administrators, everyone feels like the board is behind them on this issue," said a Teachers Association Representative.
Following the meeting, each board member chose to sign or not sign a letter for Governor Lee asking him to condemn Larry Arnn.
Thurman says she did not sign and believes up to 4 board members agree with her.
"That's not my place to tell the Governor what he needs to do, he is a big boy he can do what he wants to do," said Thurman.
Thurman went on to say people have misunderstood Larry Arnns statements, and says she agrees with his point about colleges not preparing educators properly.
"We just need to get to the bottom of what is going on, what are you teaching our teachers and why are they not able to teach our kids how to read," said Thurman.
Thurman explained further, saying 35% of Hamilton County third graders can't read at a third grade level, and says Arnn wants to fix that.