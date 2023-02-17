A Facebook post by Hamilton County School Board Member Rhonda Thurman is getting some attention.
Thurman claims a joke involving 'gang rape' on her personal Facebook was not about rape but about President Joe Biden.
"This is America, I have a freedom of speech right, and I will say what I want when I want, and if they don't like it, they don't have to read it. Nobody makes anybody read my personal Facebook page. They need to scroll on if they don't like it," Thurman said.
Thurman's post starts with a quote from Joe Biden where he claimed to have demonstrated his toughness to China, and this quote reminded her of a joke she had heard in the past.
The joke is about a man and his wife who were walking on the beach and encountered a gang. The gang drew a circle on the sand and told the man he couldn't step outside of it. Later, the gang raped the man's wife, and while it was happening, the man laughed because he had stepped out of the circle three times when the gang wasn't looking.
"The whole thing about the joke was that rape is so horrible, and they were doing that to his wife, but yet he thought it was more courageous to step out of the circle than to defend his wife. That was the whole joke; that shows how moronic I think his actions are. It's plain, pure, and simple. Nobody was making fun of rape," Thurman said.
We checked the Hamilton County School Board policy, and the only thing mentioned regarding the use of social media is a paragraph that says, in part, "when utilizing social media platforms for any purpose, educators should be mindful of their professional role within the community and exercise reasonable and appropriate discretion."
We reached out to everyone on the Hamilton County School Board for comment, some told us they did not know enough about the post to give a statement, but Hamilton County School Board District 10 Representative Faye Robinson said it is disappointing a rape joke was used to express disapproval of the current administration's policy with China. Also, in her opinion, several administrations on all sides of government have not been tough on China.
Thurman said she is tired of defending herself and will not apologize or resign for making the post.
"I don't understand the issue here; I just really don't. This is not a joke about rape as being a victim of someone who was almost raped. I don't find humor in rape. This is crazy," Thurman said.
We contacted the school district about the matter and received a response saying, "the comments in question are those of an individual board member on their personal social media page. I would refer you to that individual for any comment."