Hamilton County Mayoral Candidates, Democrat Matt Adams and Republican Weston Wamp held a debate Thursday night. We're just a few weeks from the general election on August 4th and this debate may be one of the deciding factors.
Adams and Wamp each shared their unique perspectives on how they would improve the county if elected. While the two were cordial during the debate, they do have their differences for the future of Chattanooga.
Before Weston Wamp and Matt Adams debated, we had a one on one with each of the candidates asking what sets them apart from their opponent.
"There are specific needs that are being addressed by my opponent, but we are taking a more holistic approach to the community and long term needs, being more proactive in government at a county level and not reactionary to issues we already face," said Adams.
"I think my understanding of the challenges of where we're headed and where we really need to go and apply ourselves and challenge ourselves to be better is deeper, but we'll have a respectful conversation," said Wamp.
When the debate began, Wamp briefly explained his background in business.
"Went on to start a non-profit that is focused on long term fiscal stewardship, budgeting in government. I've had the privilege of serving on the Tennessee board of regions serving our one year technical colleges," said Wamp.
And Adams had the chance to describe his experience in the military.
"And at 17 I enlisted in the army where I worked as a paralegal working in national security law, criminal prosecution and criminal defense," said Adams.
Adams went on to explain his top priorities if elected which he reiterated several times, is improving public transportation.
Wamp then described his biggest focus if elected would be to enhance public education.
It became clear the two have separate agendas when they were asked if they support publicly funded projects, like the proposed new Lookouts stadium.
"I'm just saying if your going to do it, do it right, and de-risk the thing for Hamilton County and the City of Chattanooga tax payers, which we could do, put together a better plan than one sketch that has been put out there," said Wamp.
"We owe it to our community to develop that site into something that will bring in revenue into our school, that will bring revenue into our community," said Adams.
Though the two have different approaches to running the county, they both agree their priority is improving the quality of life for all county residents.
We will be following Weston Wamps, and Matt Adams campaigns up to election day on August 4th.