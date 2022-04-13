In his last months in office, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger is being recognized for his advocacy for students and teachers.
The Hamilton County Schools Foundation surprised Coppinger in his office Wednesday with a Hero Award. Local 3 News was there when he got the news.
"He's clearly an advocate for public education," said Keith Fogleman, chair for the Hamilton County Schools Foundation. "A big supporter of the school system."
The foundation selected eight teachers and three Hamilton County Schools alumnni to be recognized at its first Hero Award Luncheon next month.
"You work hard and are here trying to and plug in education," Coppinger said after the surprise. "I try to be a resource. Hopefully you think you're making a difference, but I certainly didn't expect anything like this."
The foundation took nominations from principals and administration for its recipients. Coppinger will join Tennessee Representative Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga) and Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga CEO Jane Kaylor at the recognition luncheon.
"He's been on the front lines with us," said Krissa Barclay, executive director at the foundation. "We haven't always won the battles, but he's always been with us."
The foundation's hero awards luncheon will be held on May 13 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Tickets are $75. All of the money raised from the luncheon will go back to the Hamilton County Schools Foundation.
"Our focus is recognizing the heroes: Our teachers," said Fogleman. "Every day, they are working with students and helping them excel."