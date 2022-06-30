GOP candidate for Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp is concerned that the new stadium will fall completely on the taxpayers.
Weston Wamp took to Twitter after the news conference today listing several reasons why officials should press pause on building the stadium.
"There is a reason that if you go talk to people on the street corner, that you will find overwhelming opposition to the project. It's not because we don't want a new stadium for the Lookouts, it's because the whole deal, the entirely of the ask is tax payer money."
The cost is expected to be about 79 million dollars.
But the city and county will be putting $1.5 million each towards the project.
Democratic nominee for Hamilton County Matt Adams sees the long-term economic impacts for the city.
"Ultimately I understand the long term benefits of developing a site that has been underdeveloped for 20 years, that has been sitting vacant and not be use. The revenue that we can get as a county and for the city of Chattanooga is exponential."
<Weston Wamp - Republican Nominee for Hamilton Co. Mayor: "We saw one rendering of the stadium today that was like a water color. If you are going to ask tax payers for 79 and a half million dollars we deserve more than a water color of what the stadium may or may not look like.">
ADAMS ALSO SHARED CONCERNS AND WANTS TO MAKE SURE THAT OTHER ISSUES ARE ADDRESSED SUCH AS TRANSPORTATION TO THE NEW SITE AND HE WANTS TO MAKE SURE LOCAL INFRASTRUCTURE WILL SUPPORT THE PROJECT
<Matt Adams- Democratic Candidate for Hamilton Co. Mayor: "Making sure that we are looking at the wholestic picture of how this is going to effect our community and does our community have the overall necessary infrastructure to support the project.">