The late-Rep. Bobby Wood will be laid to rest Tuesday. He died of a prolonged illness at the age of 87 on Thursday.
Wood was a 1953 graduate of Central High School and would eventually serve in the Tennessee House of Representatives for 28 years before retiring in 2004.
"His wife, Gladys, got ready to leave and she had a flat tire," said Rhonda Thurman, a member of the Hamilton County School Board, who remembered meeting Wood at her salon at the time more than 45 years ago. "That's the first time I met him. He was changing her flat out in our parking lot."
She would eventually cut hair for the entire Wood family. She built a close relationship with him when he was elected to the General Assembly.
When she was elected to the school board, he would support her through the hard days.
"He just always said 'do what you know to be right,'" she remembered. "'Don't back down and don't be ashamed.'"
Wood's family said he died peacefully in his home Thursday morning after a prolonged illness. During his time in the General Assembly, he became known as a member who would work with anyone and everyone.
"He's a man of great character," said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga) of his republican colleague. "He had a reputation of being an honest broker. Those kinds of things, I think, need to be renewed."
When Wood retired from the legislature, he remained active in the community.
He was part of the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club, the Golden Gloves Association and the Teen Challenge Drug Abuse Program.
He also started the 'Bobby Wood Citizenship Award,' which is awarded to a CHS senior for his or her community service throughout their four years at the school.
Thurman said she would always remember her former representative and friend.
"Just a wonderful family," she said. "I just know when he died, God said 'well done my good and faithful servant.' He was a great guy and a good Christian man."
Wood's visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 16 at Redemption Point Church in Ooltewah. The visitation will continue from 11 a.m. until noon Tuesday, when his funeral will be held at the same church.