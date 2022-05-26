Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are working to figure out how a Massachusetts man tested positive for monkeypox after traveling to Canada, a country that typically doesn't see cases of the virus.
It's a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which is part of the same family as smallpox.
According to the CDC, it was first discovered in research monkey in 1958. The first human case was found in 1970.
It's caught the attention of people recently.
The CDC issued a level two travel health notice last week after cases were reported in Europe, North America and Australia.
Karen Moyer, intern health officer at the Hamilton County Health Department, said there has been an outbreak in the United States before.
"The first time was in 2003 at Texas and that was linked to a shipment of infected animals that came from Ghana," Moyer said. "Then there was a situation in November and July of 2021 in Maryland but that was associated with travel to an endemic area."
She said they are staying vigilant as the situation evolves.
"The good news about the monkeypox virus is that its not easily transmitted and there have been no deaths reported," Moyer said.
She said there are two vaccines to treat monkeypox.
For now, Moyer said they are working with the CDC and Tennessee Department of Health to stay informed on the latest updates.