The Health Department has received a shipment of 4000 Flowflex rapid-antigen COVID test kits. Due to traffic and safety concerns, they will only be distributing 1000 kits daily, beginning Wednesday, February 2nd through Sat, February 5th at our Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site.
Distribution will start at 8:30 a.m. each day. These kits are available by drive-thru only. The Health Department will only be distributing test kits during this time and will begin administering vaccines those days at 10:30 a.m.
As a point of note, vehicles will be turned away if they are parked on the shoulder of the highway or blocking traffic. For questions, please call The Health Department hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit their online vaccine calendar at here.