Tuesday's train derailment in Collegedale has closed roads and created challenges for cleanup crews and motorists. 10 train cars and three locomotives derailed when the train crashed into a truck carrying a concrete beam. It caused a massive diesel spill at the crossing on College Drive East and Apison Pike.
Two people who were injured in the crash are out of the hospital. The area looks a lot different than it did just 24 hours ago. The wreckage has been moved out of the way, new tracks have been laid down and Norfolk Southern trains are running again at reduced speeds.
When the Norfolk Southern train collided with a concrete beam Tuesday afternoon, it caused the locomotive and 10 box cars to derail spilling gallons of diesel. Hamilton County Hazardous Materials Officer C.J. d\Davis said there was about 37 hundred gallons of diesel in the locomotive.
“We estimate from anywhere from a thousand to 15-hundred gallons leaked out," he explained.
Davis said the diesel spilled into Wolftever Creek. When the Hazmat team arrived it was all hands on deck to contain the fuel to one area.
“Hamilton County Hazmat responded 17 members, Chattanooga Fire Department responded about 15, and then Tri-Community Fire Department had about 30 members on scene."
A team was stationed at the wreck to stop the leak and another was about a mile down the creek containing the fuel.
“We have specialized boone, that’s a river boone that’s about 8 to 10 inch wide and it just goes from one bank to the other and it just keeps things contained to it and then we’ll put out sot boone and it floats on top of the water and it lets the water go through, but it collects all the petroleum products.”
Within an hour and a half, Davis said they had the leak under control and the spillage contained to one area. With the creek leading into the Tennessee River any longer and it could have made a bigger mess for crews.
“I mean there was a couple thousand gallons of fuel, if we didn’t contain it as quick as we did it could have lead to more probably for sure," said Davis.
Diesel fuel is toxic to most life forms and may affect fish and birds. Crews were able to clean up the spill before anything was harmed.