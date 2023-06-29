[TAKE PKG]
{***TAKE PKG***}
[<mos><itemID>2</itemID><itemSlug>GGO FIREFIGHTER DELIVERS BABY-PKG</itemSlug><objID>1a0c1d41-70e2-4e09-a0e9-3b04a5f33406</objID><mosID>wrcb.precis2.chattanooga.bitcentral.mos</mosID><mosAbstract>GGO FIREFIGHTER DELIVERS BABY-PKG</mosAbstract><abstract>GGO FIREFIGHTER DELIVERS BABY-PKG</abstract><objDur>0</objDur><objTB>60</objTB><objSlug>GGO FIREFIGHTER DELIVERS BABY-PKG</objSlug><objType>VIDEO</objType><mosExternalMetadata><mosScope>STORY</mosScope><mosSchema>http://bitcentral.com/schemas/mos/2.0</mosSchema><mosPayload /></mosExternalMetadata><itemChannel>A</itemChannel></mos>]
[TAKE Sound Up
NAME:firetruck leaving station]
{***TAKE NAT***}
JUST AFTER 10 TUESDAY NIGHT FIRST RESPONDERS WERE CALLED TO THE OFF RAMP OF HIGHWAY 153 GOING TOWARDS JERSEY PIKE.
[TAKE VO]
{***TAKE VO***}
HAMILTON COUNTY E...M...S WERE ALREADY AT THE SCENE WHERE A WOMAN HAD JUST DELIVERED A BABY.
RESPONDERS QUICKLY REALIZED THE CHILD WAS NOT BREATHING AND RUSHED THE INFANT TO ERLANGER...
[TAKE SOT
NAME:SOT 7
DURATION:0:13]
{***TAKE SOT***}
<Britt Bradshaw, Chattanooga Sr Firefighter Station 6: "To see an ambulance pull off and have 6 police cars in front and behind it knowing they're wanting the best for that child. It said a lot for the city of Chattanooga.">
[TAKE VO]
{***TAKE VO***}
THAT IS WHEN FIREFIGTERS JOSH HIXSON AND DAVID LINAM STEPPED INTO ACTION.
[TAKE SOT
NAME:SOT 1
DURATION:0:08]
{***TAKE SOT***}
<Josh Hixson, Chattanooga Firefighter Station 6: "CPR about all the way to the hospital and then he took his first breath. And then he took another breath and a couple more.">
[TAKE VO]
{***TAKE VO***}
THE TWO MEN SAY THEY COULD NOT HELP FROM CELEBRATING WHEN THE INFANT BEGAN THE BREATHE.
[TAKE SOT
NAME:SOT 4
DURATION:0:09]
{***TAKE SOT***}
<David Linam and Josh Hixson, Chattanooga Fire Station 6: "We were hollering Henry, Henry weren't we? Oh yeah. We were. We got a little misty eyed. It was emotional.">
[TAKE VO]
{***TAKE VO***}
TWO OTHER STATION 6 MEN STAYED WITH THE MOTHER...
WHO PUT A LOT OF TRUST IN THE MEN AND WOMAN AT THE SCENE.
[TAKE SOT
NAME:SOT 6
DURATION:0:11]
{***TAKE SOT***}
<Scott Sparks, Chattanooga Fire Chief Station 6: "I will give the mom a lot of credit. She was calm the entire thing. Even watching us work on her child. I think she knew in her heart her baby was going to be okay.">
[TAKE VO]
{***TAKE VO***}
HIXSON SAYS HAMILTON COUNTY PARAMEDIC VICTORIA SLAUGHTER CONTINUED TO DIRECT FIRST RESPONDERS AT THE SCENE...
AND WAS THE FIRST TO DELIVER THE NEWS TO THE NEW MOM HER BABY BOY WAS OKAY.
[TAKE SOT
NAME:SOT 3
DURATION:0:11]
{***TAKE SOT***}
<Josh Hixson, Chattanooga Firefighter Station 6: "The joy on her face when Vicky told her he was breathing on his own when we got there. You can't beat it. You can't beat it.">
[TAKE VO]
{***TAKE VO***}
THIS HELPING THESE RESPONDERS REMEMBER WHY THEY DO WHAT THEY DO EVERY DAY.
[TAKE SOT
NAME:SOT 5
DURATION:0:06]
{***TAKE SOT***}
<David Linam, Chattanooga Sr Firefighter Station 6: "I enjoy helping people. And this is one of those calls that reminds you of why you're here.">