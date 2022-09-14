EMS workers are hoping to teach people how to be safe during National Preparedness Month.
"Everybody assumes it's not going to happen to them, whether it's severe weather or fire, so it's better to prepare yourself ahead of time because you just never know," said Hamilton County EMS Public Relations Manager Amy Maxwell.
Over the years, Tennessee has suffered through a variety of natural disasters.
"We've seen a lot of significant flooding that's occurred in the spring but we've also seen it in the fall," said Maxwell. "We've had droughts in the fall, we've had wildfires back in 2016, we've also had signifcant tornadoes that have occurred in the early spring."
No matter the circumstance, Maxwell said people should always be prepared.
"This is a great time to draw awareness and encourage us to take steps to prepare for emergencies, whether it's at our homes, at our schools, at our business," said Maxwell.
You should begin your preparations by creating a safe spot for your family, whether it's in your home or with a friend nearby.
"Designate a safe place in your house," said Maxwell. "So if you're having to shelter in place during a tornado, which we have seen in the past, finding that safe location which is in the center of the lowest point in your house."
She also said it's a good time to make a 'to-go' kit with items like water, a flashlight, a weather radio, cell phone, and first aid kit.
"Non perishable items that can be stored in this to-go kit," said Maxwell. "Pet supplies, people don't remember but your pets are your family too and we also need to include that."
She added to check on your own safety in the event of a natural disaster that forces you to evacuate.
"To protect your head is so important for flying debris in the event you are in the path of a tornado," said Maxwell. "Also in severe weather, have a pair of shoes on."
She said it's a good idea to 'sweat the details,' as the smallest things can make the biggest difference.
"Anytime you are proactive instead of reactive could really end up really saving your life or your family's," said Maxwell.
You can find a full list of resources, provided by Hamilton County EMS, here.