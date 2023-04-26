The Hamilton County Commission talked again Wednesday about potential changes to its short-term vacation rental policy.
Commissioners approved changes last week, but brought it back up Wednesday to get the resolution aligned with a recently-approved state law, but commissioners also took the opportunity to re-hash some disagreements on the topic.
"I would certainly like to see them be made aware that it's coming and then at least have a voice," said Commissioner Steve Highlander (R-Harrison). "I think our citizens deserve a voice."
Last week, commissioners approved changes to their short-term vacation rental policy, but brought the resolution back up this week after becoming aware that the resolution was in conflict with that state law. The law allowed as many as 14 people in a single rental property while the state law only allows as many as 12.
Commissioners revisited the policy to better align it with the state law, but Commissioner Highlander asked commissioners to also revisit his amendment that they rejected last week.
"It'll take us a little bit of time when someone has an appeal," said Highlander. "But I think it's fair to let the community members express their opinion, and that's part of the democratic process."
Highlander's amendment would require rental property owners to put a sign in their yard for 30 days notifying neighbors that they have a short-term rental permit application in progress.
Highlander argued it would give neighbors enough notice of potential changes coming to their neighborhood and let them voice concerns if they have any.
"The property owner of the short-term has as much right as the neighbor," said Commissioner Lee Helton (R-East Brainerd), who was against Highlander's amendment.
The commission's newly-approved policy would require rental owners to pay an annual permit renewal fee and have their home inspected annually, too.
"It needs to be both sides," said Highlander. "We need to use some wisdom in trying to discern."
But no action was taken on Highlander's amendment Wednesday. Commissioner Warren Mackey (D-Chattanooga), who originally offered the motion to reconsider the resolution, said the conversation got too far off topic.
"The more we discuss this, the more convoluted it has come to be," said Mackey. "The way this conversation has evolved, Mr. Chairman, I want to withdraw my motion."
The new rules go into effect immediately.
Chattanooga City Council is also considering changes to its short-term vacation rental policy. The council has a moratorium on new applications through July 10, 2023.